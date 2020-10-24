Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahesh Bhatt, Amyra Dastur dismiss model Luviena Lodh's drug charges

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt And Actor Amyra Dastur Have Refuted Actor-Model Luviena Lodh's Claims That The Two Are Part Of Alleged Bollywood Drug-Nexus. "Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house," she claimed in the video. Later on Friday, Bhatt released a statement through his lawyer which was posted on the official Twitter handle of his banner Vishesh Films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:44 IST
Mahesh Bhatt, Amyra Dastur dismiss model Luviena Lodh's drug charges

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt And Actor Amyra Dastur Have Refuted Actor-Model Luviena Lodh's Claims That The Two Are Part Of Alleged Bollywood Drug-Nexus. In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, Lodh claimed that she is wife of Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal. She alleged that Sabharwal used to procure drugs and supply it to Bhatt, Dastur and actor Sapna Pabbi.

Lodh also claimed that she was subjected to harassment by Bhatt after she sought divorce from Sabharwal. "If you don’t play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. "Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house," she claimed in the video.

Later on Friday, Bhatt released a statement through his lawyer which was posted on the official Twitter handle of his banner Vishesh Films. "With reference to video released by one Luviena Lodh. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. "Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised," the statement read.

Dastur has also dismissed Lodh's accusation in a statement through her lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar. She termed the claims as "completely false, unfounded and malicious". "Our client completely refuses all such statements referring to her vide the said video as being completely false, unfounded and malicious and further reserves her right to seek all remedies available to her in law and equity. "Our client also states that it is very unfortunate when individuals resort to such unfounded attacks and condemns the same," the statement from the lawyer read.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic.As of Saturday, 10 of Spains 17 regions, including Asturias, Cas...

At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

At least 13 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul on Saturday, Afghan officials said.Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ...

Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says JP Nadda at Biharsharif rally

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD over the promises of providing employment made by it. Addressing the public in Biharsharif, he said that under whom lawlessness existed in the ...

'Lalten yug' has ended in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that Lalten yug has come to an end in the state and his government brought electricity to every house in the state. Forget about villages, even cities did not get proper electricity before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020