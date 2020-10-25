Left Menu
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," available on Amazon Prime from Friday, sees Baron Cohen back in character as racist, sexist Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev who once again travels to America.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. elections

In 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in "Borat." Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a mockumentary sequel that is garnering mixed reviews two weeks ahead of the U.S. elections. "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," available on Amazon Prime from Friday, sees Baron Cohen back in character as racist, sexist Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev who once again travels to America. Rousing emotion as 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End

Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End on Thursday evening. Billed by organisers as the first press night of the West End autumn season, strict COVID-19 measures were in place at the Mayfair townhouse hosting the performance. Audience members checked into the venue via an app, had their temperatures taken, sanitised their hands, and were seated at properly spaced tables for the performance. Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic." "I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted.

Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. Trump addressed a...

Nigerian police mobilize to quell worst unrest in two decades

Nigerias police chief ordered the immediate mobilisation of all force resources on Saturday to try to control the worst street violence in two decades stemming from protests against police brutality. The unrest, unprecedented since the 1999...

Sameet Thakkar held for making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra CM, other ministers

Sameet Thakkar has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradeshs...

Motor racing-Petrov replaced as Portuguese GP steward after bereavement

Russian Vitaly Petrov has been replaced as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward due to a personal bereavement, Formula Ones governing body said on Saturday.The RIA Novosti agency reported earlier that Petrovs father Alexander had been shot dead ...
