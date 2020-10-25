Left Menu
Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 1 year of 'Saand Ki Aankh,' terms it her 'most cherished film'

Cherishing the 'pure happy memories' associated with Taapsee Pannu co-starrer film - 'Saand Ki Aankh', actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday celebrated 1 year of the movie by calling it 'my most cherished film.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:31 IST
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Cherishing the 'pure happy memories' associated with Taapsee Pannu co-starrer film - 'Saand Ki Aankh', actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday celebrated 1 year of the movie by calling it 'my most cherished film.' The 31-year-old star marked the one-year anniversary of the biographical drama, by sharing a post on Instagram. The clip chronicles the lead characters of the film - Bhumi and Taapsee who essayed the role of octogenarian sharpshooters. The clip features their journey from the fields in Haryana to become national level sharpshooters, as the title song 'Udta Teetar' plays in the backdrop.

Alongside the video, the 'Thappad' star wrote, "Been a year to my most cherished film [?] #SaandKiAankh.Pure happy memories." Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film revolves around the grannies - Chandro and Prakashi - who take up shooting at the age of 60 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future as they did not want their daughters to go through a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous, as they discovered their skill of being exceptional shooters.

Despite all odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters. The film, which also stars Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhawa, is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. (ANI)

