UP CM performs ‘Kanya Pujan’, extends Dussehra greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head of Gorakshpeeth, on Sunday performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the last date of Navratri here. As per the tradition of Nath sect, Adityanath is in the role of 'Nyayik Dandadhikari' and will lead grand ‘shobha yatra' (religious procession) in the evening.

The CM had installed 'kalash' on the first day of Navratri at Shaktipeeth in Gorakhnath temple on Friday evening. He had also performed Mahanisha Puja and the Mahagauri Puja on Saturday, temple officials said. On Sunday morning, the priest-turned-politician perfomed the Kanya Pujan, worshipping of nine girls on the eighth or ninth day of the fasting period. He washed the feet of the girls, gave them ‘dakshina’ and also served them eatables.

He also performed Nath ji Puja and took blessings of his Guru Brahammleen Mahant Avaidyanath. “Kanya Pujan is a symbol of the tradition of Sanatan Dharma of respecting Matrishakti (women). This shows the belief (astha) of Sanatan Dharma in daughters and girls,” Adityanath said on the occasion of Dussehra.

"Festivals bring enthusiasm and happiness, but we need to be careful of the coronavirus pandemic and follow the COVID protocol. Remember wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," the CM added.