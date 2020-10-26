Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher shares film chronicling friendship with Satish Kaushik

Celebrating 45 years of friendship with film producer and actor Satish Kaushik, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a clip about a film shot amid pandemic that chronicled the friendship and bond between the two. The film is titled as 'The Last Show... Show must go on.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:00 IST
Anupam Kher shares film chronicling friendship with Satish Kaushik
A still from the video. (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrating 45 years of friendship with film producer and actor Satish Kaushik, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a clip about a film shot amid pandemic that chronicled the friendship and bond between the two. The film is titled as 'The Last Show... Show must go on.' The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor posted a clip on Twitter that featured the duo- Satish and himself. In the video, Satish said, "Friends, during the coronavirus induced lockdown, we have created a lot of videos and songs."

Anupam says, "I also have done a lot of things, I did write a book, and composed a video that had me in double roles... But actually, both of us are actors, until the time we don't do acting, we don't feel good." The 'Tere Naam' director Kaushik then said, "Until the time, we don't listen to roll, camera action... we don't feel satisfied."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor added," So, we decided to make a film during the pandemic and the thought crossed our mind that amid the COVID-19, if health workers, police officials, social workers are working, why can't we do our work (acting) if all these people are doing the same." The clip then shows the actor and film crew maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, following which Kher says, "We have shot the film by taking all the necessary precautions and we wanted to set an example, that people can work in a certain manner amid the pandemic."

The duo also talk about the film and said that it will chronicle the friendship between the two. Kaushik says, "You might get to see some real things about our friendship, and the film's name is 'The Last Show... Show must go on."

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor shared the clip on Twitter and captioned it as, "When @satishkaushik2 & I met in 1975 in #NationalSchoolOfDrama we didn't know our relationship will last for 45 yrs. So when the pandemic hit the world we decided to test our friendship. The result is 'hopefully' a beautiful movie called "The Last Show... Show must go on." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three civilians wounded in Kabul magnetic mine blast

At least three civilians have been wounded in a magnetic mine blast in the Afghanistan Capital, confirmed the Kabul Police. According to Tolo News quoting a statement from the Police, the blast took place at 7.35 am local time in the Haji N...

Florida police chief piloting plane killed in crash

A Florida police chief died Sunday morning when the plane he was piloting crashed into an open field, authorities said. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn confirmed the death of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, news outlets reported.Marion County Fire R...

Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being ‘racist’

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Groups billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being racist, saying the Italian-American dining place in California literally threw her and her family out of thei...

SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19. A bench headed by J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020