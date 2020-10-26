Must make another superhero film for catharsis: Anubhav Sinha on nine years of 'Ra.One'

Left Menu
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Monday said his ambitious Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Ra.One" was both, an accomplishment and a disappointment, and believes he must make another superhero film just for "catharsis".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:52 IST
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Monday said his ambitious Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Ra.One" was both, an accomplishment and a disappointment, and believes he must make another superhero film just for "catharsis". Released on October 26, 2011, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as a superhero - the first in his career - and was touted as one of the biggest films of the year.

"Ra.One", however, opened to unfavourable reviews and failed to make an impact at the box office. On the nine year anniversary of the film, Sinha said the movie's release left him with a "bittersweet" feeling. "Nine years back this date we released 'Ra.One'. Probably the most bittersweet experience of my life. Such an accomplishment and disappointment together in so many ways. "I must make another superhero film just for a catharsis. Thanks and sorry team. Love you all," he tweeted. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal, the film was lauded for its VFX and some key action sequences but heavily criticised for its wafer-thin plot. When the titular antagonist (Rampal) of an action game takes on physical form, it's only the game's less powerful protagonist G.One who can save the family of his creator Shekhar Subramaniam. Shah Rukh Khan starred in dual roles of G.One and Shekhar. The film's music score by Vishal-Shekhar was applauded, with the track "Chammak Challo" sung by international singer Akon going on to went on to becoming a chartbuster. Despite the underwhelming performance of "Ra.One", Sinha bounced back as a director with acclaimed films like "Mulk" (2018), "Article 15" (2019) and this year's Taapsee Pannu starrer "Thappad" .

