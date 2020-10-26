Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodie Whittaker thought she was 'doing it wrong' when she took over 'Doctor Who' from Peter Capaldi

Whittaker stepped in play to the 13th incarnation of the Doctor in 2018 and is the first female Time Lord in the history of the cult BBC One series. The "Broadchurch" star said she had steered clear of watching Capaldi's work on the show to allow herself "freedom" to perform.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:00 IST
Jodie Whittaker thought she was 'doing it wrong' when she took over 'Doctor Who' from Peter Capaldi
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Jodie Whittaker says when she watched Peter Capaldi's "Doctor Who" regenerate into her on the popular sci-fi series, she panicked thinking she had got the character "all wrong". Whittaker stepped in play to the 13th incarnation of the Doctor in 2018 and is the first female Time Lord in the history of the cult BBC One series.

The "Broadchurch" star said she had steered clear of watching Capaldi's work on the show to allow herself "freedom" to perform. "When I saw the episode, where Peter's Doctor regenerates into myself - we were midway through shooting and that was the first time in a long time that I'd been watching it - I hadn't watched it to try and give myself that freedom to step on set," the actor said during "Finest Hour" on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Whittaker said showrunner Chris Chibnall, who earlier worked together with her on the acclaimed crime drama "Broadchurch" , reassured her about the process. Chibnall wanted the actor to bring a "fresh perspective" to the series rather than emulate what previous actors had already done, she recounted.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I've done it wrong. I've done it wrong' and we were only like six weeks in and I had seven months left. I came into work I was like, 'You should have told me, I've been doing it wrong!' "They said, 'No, this is the point,' like, 'You know, you aren't supposed to be doing what someone else did'. But all the energy of the Doctor and all the references and the Whovian kind of pearls are in there. And you then take it and run with it. And actually it's much more freeing," Whittaker added. The actor will return as the Doctor in the 13th season of the series.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steadies against dollar; Brexit talks extended to Wednesday

Sterling stabilised against the dollar on Monday as markets turned cautious over new lockdown restrictions in Europe and record-high daily virus cases in the United States, with riskier currencies losing out. U.S. COVID-19 cases hit record ...

German soccer league CEO Seifert to leave post in 2022

German soccer league CEO Christian Seifert, who oversaw the Bundesligas restart during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other major European leagues, said Monday that he will leave his post in 2022. Seifert has held the CEO role since 2005...

Multani case: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini appears before SIT

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Monday appeared before the Punjab police SIT in connection with the 1991&#160;Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. Saini was summoned to join the investigation at the Mataur police station in Moh...

New York honors Punjabi community, co-names street as Punjab Avenue

The day October 23, 2020, would go down as one of the most significant days in the history of the Punjabi community of New York when a part of a busy avenue was named Punjab Avenue. 101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been co-name...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020