Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy re-shutter theatres as second wave of COVID-19 hits Europe

As the second wave of coronavirus hit Europe, theatres are re-shuttered to arrest the virus spread in Italy.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:07 IST
Italy re-shutter theatres as second wave of COVID-19 hits Europe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the second wave of coronavirus hit Europe, theatres are re-shuttered to arrest the virus spread in Italy. The theatres were closed in February and after relaxation in lockdown, it was reopened in June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte responded to a spike in COVID-19 infection and announced that cinemas along with live theaters, discos, and gaming halls, will be forced to close their doors. The government hopes the partial-shutdown will curb the infection rate and avoid the necessity of another total lockdown. Italy also introduced a new curfew for bars and restaurants, which will have to stop service after 6 pm.

Even, Spain and France have introduced curfews as COVID-19 numbers spike. Spain has also introduced a nationwide curfew starting from 11 pm to 6 am.

However, the United Kingdom has exempted theatres from the curfew rule since it will only apply to films that start after 10 pm, not for screenings that begin before then and extend after the curfew, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Khattar sees Baroda bypoll as reflection of public opinion on his governance

By Pragya Kaushika In what could be seen as an attempt to put up a fight and win the upcoming Baroda bypoll in Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is on a spree to get former Congress leaders and dissidents into the partys fold.Chief Minist...

U.S.'s Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libyas warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord.Pompeo, who arrived ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weighs

Wall Street was set to start the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. New infect...

Parents of Walayar sisters go on protest demand HC monitored reinvestigation

Parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020