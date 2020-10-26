'The Weeknd', 'Roddy Ricch' lead 2020 American Music Awards nominations

The 2020 American Music Awards announced the nominees where 'The Weeknd' and 'Roddy Rich' were leading the list with the highest number of nominations. They were followed by 'Megan Thee Stallion' next with five and Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift tied with four, as per Variety.

Nominees were announced by Dua Lipa. According to the announcement, the show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22. Two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch collected eight American Music Award nominations each, the most of any nominee, both earning a nomination for the night's top award, Artist of the Year, Variety added.

Explaining how the winners are chosen, Variety wrote, the American Music Awards is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 27, 2019, through September 24, 2020. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. (ANI)