Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victoria Mahoney to direct 'Shadow Force', Sterling K Brown and Kerry Washington to star

Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney has been tapped to helm the action drama "Shadow Force", starring Sterling K Brown and Kerry Washington. Mahoney made history by becoming the second unit director on Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019 as she was the first woman and first person of colour to take such a position in the "Star Wars" film franchise. She will direct "Shadow Force" from a script by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:34 IST
Victoria Mahoney to direct 'Shadow Force', Sterling K Brown and Kerry Washington to star

Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney has been tapped to helm the action drama "Shadow Force" , starring Sterling K Brown and Kerry Washington. Mahoney made history by becoming the second unit director on Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019 as she was the first woman and first person of colour to take such a position in the "Star Wars" film franchise.

She will direct "Shadow Force" from a script by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan. The Lionsgate film revolves around an estranged couple, played by Brown and Washington, with a bounty on their heads who must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer - a unit of shadow ops that has been sent to kill them. "Victoria is one of the most impressive and in-demand directors working today. Like with all of her work, she will bring iconic action, warmth, style, and gravitas to Shadow Force," Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Brown and Washington said they "absolutely thrilled" to be working with Mahoney. "Her vision is inspiring. Her enthusiasm is infectious. Her artistry and insight have already deepened this electrifying project," the actor duo, who will also produce the film, said.

Stephen "Dr" Love and Pilar Savone are also attached as producers. The film is executive produced by Danielle Reardon, Jennifer Wiley-Stockton and Katherine Atkinson.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's PM gets reprieve from key ally in political crisis

The largest party in Malaysias ruling coalition has declared its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, providing some respite for the premier as he faces calls to resign after a failed bid to impose an emergency to tackle the coronav...

Namaste gang kingpin arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the Namaste gang which used to greet people with folded hands before robbing them. Chand Mohammad 35, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, targeted senior citizens by introd...

COVID-19 crisis takes bite out of Swiss chocolate sales

Swiss chocolate sales fell 14.3 in the first eight months of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit travel retail and the industrys business with hotels and restaurants. The decline was even more marked in the four months to August, at 21.5,...

Bolo Indya to enable 1 lakh creators to offer peer-to-peer commerce service

Bolo Indya on Tuesday said it aims to enable 1 lakh creators on its platform to offer peer-to-peer commerce service, a model that will bring in about Rs 6-7 crore in revenue for the short-video platform by December next year. In May, the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020