Victoria Mahoney to direct 'Shadow Force', Sterling K Brown and Kerry Washington to star

Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney has been tapped to helm the action drama "Shadow Force" , starring Sterling K Brown and Kerry Washington. Mahoney made history by becoming the second unit director on Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019 as she was the first woman and first person of colour to take such a position in the "Star Wars" film franchise.

She will direct "Shadow Force" from a script by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan. The Lionsgate film revolves around an estranged couple, played by Brown and Washington, with a bounty on their heads who must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer - a unit of shadow ops that has been sent to kill them. "Victoria is one of the most impressive and in-demand directors working today. Like with all of her work, she will bring iconic action, warmth, style, and gravitas to Shadow Force," Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Brown and Washington said they "absolutely thrilled" to be working with Mahoney. "Her vision is inspiring. Her enthusiasm is infectious. Her artistry and insight have already deepened this electrifying project," the actor duo, who will also produce the film, said.

Stephen "Dr" Love and Pilar Savone are also attached as producers. The film is executive produced by Danielle Reardon, Jennifer Wiley-Stockton and Katherine Atkinson.