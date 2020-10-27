Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja injured in celebratory firing in UP

Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raja was injured in celebratory firing at the home of a local BJP leader in a village here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when Raja was performing at the birthday function of local BJP leader Bhanu Dubey's son at his home in Mahakarpur village, Station House Officer (SHO), Garwar, Anil Chandra Tiwari said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:33 IST
Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja injured in celebratory firing in UP

Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raja was injured in celebratory firing at the home of a local BJP leader in a village here, police said on Tuesday.   The incident took place on Monday night when Raja was performing at the birthday function of local BJP leader Bhanu Dubey's son at his home in Mahakarpur village, Station House Officer (SHO), Garwar, Anil Chandra Tiwari said. Raja was injured and rushed to a private hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi, the SHO said.   An FIR has been filed against the BJP leader under different sections of the IPC for holding the programme during the pandemic without permission and also under the disaster management act, the SHO said.   The incident of firing is being investigated, he said, adding that no arrest has so far been made in the case.    SDM Rajesh Yadav said that Dubey had not taken permission for organising the programme .

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Armenia, war refugees sleep rough in the diamonds

In a factory where diamonds are cut, Anna Osipyan and her two grandchildren found something even more precious after fleeing their homes in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh shelter from the regions worst fighting in almost 30 yea...

Intensive irrigation in India enhances deadly 'moist heat stress', study finds

Intensive irrigation in India is increasing atmospheric moisture levels and enhancing potentially deadly extreme heat stress conditions where peoples bodies do not cool down easily, a new study says. The research, published in the journal N...

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscalThe companys total ...

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020