Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja injured in celebratory firing in UP

Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raja was injured in celebratory firing at the home of a local BJP leader in a village here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when Raja was performing at the birthday function of local BJP leader Bhanu Dubey's son at his home in Mahakarpur village, Station House Officer (SHO), Garwar, Anil Chandra Tiwari said. Raja was injured and rushed to a private hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi, the SHO said. An FIR has been filed against the BJP leader under different sections of the IPC for holding the programme during the pandemic without permission and also under the disaster management act, the SHO said. The incident of firing is being investigated, he said, adding that no arrest has so far been made in the case. SDM Rajesh Yadav said that Dubey had not taken permission for organising the programme .