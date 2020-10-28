Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift 'naagin' for the first time for a trilogy titled 'Nagin' to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wednesday.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... #ShraddhaKapoor to portray ichhadhaari nagin... The film - titled #Nagin - is designed as a trilogy, 3-film series... Directed by Vishal Furia... Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. In the past, #ReenaRoy, #Rekha, #Sridevi had portrayed ichhadhaari nagin on big screen," he tweeted. The 'Street Dancer 3D' star expressed her excitement to essay the role of a shape-shifting serpent immortalised by many veteran actors, most memorably by late Sridevi.

"It's an absolute delight for me to play a naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience," wrote Kapoor on the micro-blogging site. One of Bollywood's iconic roles -- shape-shifting 'naagin'-- is deep-rooted in Indian folklore. This role has been revolutionised by several top actors of their times. Previously, Vyjayanthimala, Reena Roy, Rekha and Sridevi have played similar roles. (ANI)