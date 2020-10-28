Left Menu
Jennifer Lopez, Armie Hammer to star in Lionsgate's 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are all set to join hands for Lionsgate's action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:41 IST
Actor Jennifer Lopez. . Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are all set to join hands for Lionsgate's action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'. According to Variety, the film finds Lopez as Darcy and Hammer as Tom, a couple who gathers their families together for a destination wedding.

Things between the couple started to go south while later the two get cold feet. "'Til Death Do Us Part' takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones -- if they don't kill each other first," Variety quoted a press release.

The film will be helmed by Jason Moore who will direct it from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. It will be produced by Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Nuyorican Productions' Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina.

The production for the film is expected to begin by 2021. (ANI)

