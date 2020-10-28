Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, Sam Heughan join romantic drama 'Text for You'

Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan are all set to join the cast of Sony's Screen Gems romantic drama, tentatively titled 'Text For You.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:03 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, Sam Heughan join romantic drama 'Text for You'
Actor Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan are all set to join the cast of Sony's Screen Gems romantic drama, tentatively titled 'Text For You.' According to Variety, the film is an English remake of the German-language film 'SMS Fur Dich,' based on Sofie Cramer's novel.

The story of the film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number. As the story proceeds, it turns out that the phone number had been reassigned to a man suffering from a similar heartbreak. The movie then proceeds with this new story.

The film is being directed by Jim Strouse who has also written the script, which Lauryn Kahnis will be re-writing. 'Text For You,' is being bankrolled by Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's Moon targets carbon neutrality by 2050

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the worlds most fossil-fuel reliant economies, said on Wednesday the country will go carbon neutral by 2050.The announcement comes after Japan earlier this week said will cut greenhouse gases to ...

Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday

Bangladeshs cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday. Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence...

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...

Govt to establish additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is looking at establishing additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts in several cities, given the rise in commercial crimes and COVID-19 procurement corruption.The President said this when he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020