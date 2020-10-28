Left Menu
Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:39 IST
Netflix rolls out trailer of 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas
A still from 'The White Tiger' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name. 'The White Tiger', written by Aravind Adiga, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As it moves ahead, the lives of the characters' changes with a shocking twist of events. It also explores the themes of poverty, corruption and class in India.

The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on a still from the film and wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man -- Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I've seen in a long time. Balram's rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival."

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021. (ANI)

