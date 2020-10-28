Netflix rolls out trailer of 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:39 IST
Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name. 'The White Tiger', written by Aravind Adiga, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As it moves ahead, the lives of the characters' changes with a shocking twist of events. It also explores the themes of poverty, corruption and class in India.
The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on a still from the film and wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man -- Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I've seen in a long time. Balram's rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival."
The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021. (ANI)
