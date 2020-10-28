Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry, academia developed Aarogya Setu app: Govt

The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) came amid reports referring to a show cause notice issued by the Central Information Commission (CIC) to Chief Public Information Officers (CPIOs) of the Meity, NIC and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) for their failure to explain who created the app. "It has been clearly mentioned that the Aarogya Setu App has been developed by NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry and academia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:20 IST
NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry, academia developed Aarogya Setu app: Govt

The government on Wednesday said the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with volunteers from industry and academia developed the Aarogya Setu app. The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) came amid reports referring to a show cause notice issued by the Central Information Commission (CIC) to Chief Public Information Officers (CPIOs) of the Meity, NIC and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) for their failure to explain who created the app.

"It has been clearly mentioned that the Aarogya Setu App has been developed by NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry and academia. Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner," Meity said in the statement. According to the reports, the CIC has asked the NIC to explain why it does not have any information about the creation of the app while the website mentions that the platform was designed, developed and hosted by the NIC.

"As per the orders of the CIC, CPIOs of MeitY, NeGD and NIC have been directed to appear on 24th November 2020. MeitY is taking necessary steps to comply with the orders of the CIC," the statement said. Meity said that there should be no doubt with regard to the Aarogya Setu app and its role in helping contain COVID-19 pandemic in India.

"As was announced through press releases and social media posts on 2nd April 2020, Aarogya Setu app was launched by Government of India in public private partnership mode to bring people of India together in its fight against COVID-19." the statement said. Some activists and organisations had raised doubts about the use of Aarogya Setu app when it was launched in absence of personal data protection law and alleged that it could lead to surveillance of masses by the government.

The government, thereafter, came up with detailed guidelines to prevent misuse of Aarogya Setu app. The Meity said that the app was developed in a record time of around 21 days to respond to the exigencies of the pandemic with lockdown restrictions, only for the objective of building a "Made in India" contact-tracing app with the best of Indian minds from industry, academia and government, working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure app.

"Since 2nd April 2020, regular press releases and updates have been issued on Aarogya Setu App including making the source code available in open domain on May 26, 2020. "The names of all those associated with the development of the app and management of the app ecosystem at various stages was shared when the code was released in Open/ Public Domain and the same was shared widely in media also," the statement said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reference towards Pakistan in Indo-US joint statement 'unwarranted': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected as unwarranted the reference made towards it in a joint statement issued by India and the US after their 22 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi. The joint statement, issued after the high-level US-India talks on...

US committed to supporting India in advancing shared vision for free, open Indo-Pacific: US envoy

The US on Wednesday said it is committed to supporting India in advancing the shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and the two countries are working together on connectivity and economic development in the region. The US Agency fo...

HC orders BMC to pay lockdown salary dues of its physically challenged staff

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to pay the arrears to its physically challenged employees for the days they failed to report to work during the lockdown. The court said that the civic b...

DICE expands into India; to offer personalised global event recommendations

DICE - a ticketing and discovery platform for live events and live streams - on Wednesday announced its expansion into India bringing in local and international artists for Indian audiences. DICE has worked with some of the biggest internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020