Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. His alleged victims range from 15 to 54 years old, the District Attorney's office said in a statement.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 03:29 IST
Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was initially charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, but more women have come forward to police since then.

The new charges, which include three counts of rape, span a 17-year period. His alleged victims range from 15 to 54 years old, the District Attorney's office said in a statement. Jeremy on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the new charges in a brief court appearance where a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing date was set.

Jeremy now faces a total of 11 counts of rape, eight of sexual battery and 16 other sexual offenses. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison. Jeremy appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barcelona overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed

Ousmane Dembele struck early and Lionel Messi converted a late penalty as Barcelona won 2-0 at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after Alvaro Morata had three goals disallowed for offside for the Serie A side.Dembele struck with...

Democrats raise concerns about U.S. Postal delays ahead of election

Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said reported delays in mail deliveries in some U.S. cites could jeopardize delivery of ballots ahead of next weeks presidential election.U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington late Tuesday order...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general. Just six days before the U....

Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana with high winds, 'life-threatening' surge

Hurricane Zeta smashed into Louisiana on Wednesday with 110-mile-per-hour 175 kph winds and what government trackers called a life-threatening storm surge, the third hurricane to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast state this year.Zetas extremely dange...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020