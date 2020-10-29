Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films collaborate on 'Love Hostel'

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films have joined hands to present their upcoming film 'Love Hostel', starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, and Bobby Deol. The film, set against the backdrop of rustic North India, traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending.

'Love Hostel', a gripping crime-thriller, is written and will be directed by Shanker Raman, a National award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film 'Gurgaon'. "I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds. And I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems," Shankar said.

The film marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after the critically acclaimed 'Kaamyaab' which released earlier this year. 'Love Hostel' will be produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma.

The movie is slated to go on floors early next year and will release in the same year. (ANI)