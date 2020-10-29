Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films collaborate on 'Love Hostel'

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films have joined hands to present their upcoming film 'Love Hostel', starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, and Bobby Deol.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:57 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films collaborate on 'Love Hostel'
Poster of the film 'LOVE HOSTEL' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films have joined hands to present their upcoming film 'Love Hostel', starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, and Bobby Deol. The film, set against the backdrop of rustic North India, traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending.

'Love Hostel', a gripping crime-thriller, is written and will be directed by Shanker Raman, a National award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film 'Gurgaon'. "I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds. And I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems," Shankar said.

The film marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after the critically acclaimed 'Kaamyaab' which released earlier this year. 'Love Hostel' will be produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma.

The movie is slated to go on floors early next year and will release in the same year. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: India's gold demand falls by 30 per cent in Q3

Indias demand for gold for third quarter July-September, 2020 has fallen by 30 per cent at 86.6 tonnes as compared to overall Q3 demand for 2019 at 123.9 tonnes, the World Gold Council WGC said here on Thursday. According to the WGC report,...

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society.

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society....

Raj Thackeray meets Maha governor over inflated power bills

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here, seeking the latters intervention on the issue of inflated power bills received by people. According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Thackeray ...

Former Unnao MP Annu Tandon resigns from Congress

In a setback to the Congress, senior leader and former MP from Unnao, Annu Tandon on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party citing misalignment with the state-level leadership. In a statement released to the media, Tand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020