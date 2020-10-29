Rajini says he underwent renal transplant in 2016; doctors against his political entry

Breaking his silence, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has been advisedagainst entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said he would announce at the appropriatetime whether he would enter politics or not after consultinghis office bearers of his 'Mandram'.

Rajinikanth said on his twitter handle that though a statement -that hints that he may reconsider his political entry given his health condition- doing rounds in social mediawas not from him, the content related to his health statusand doctors advise to him "is all true." "Everyone knows that it is not my statement. However, the information in it, related to my health status and doctors advise to me is entirely true," he said. Doctors categorically advising Rajinikanth against venturing into politics in view of his kidney transplant in 2016 and the raging coronavirus pandemic were the two key health related pointsthat found a mention in the purported "statement." The 'statement' recalling his treatment at a Singapore hospital in 2011 for kidney ailment, said Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant ata hospital in the United States in May 2016.

The doctors advised the actor when he sought 'consultation' on his political entry, it said. "At the right time, I will let the people know about my political stand after consulting the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram," he said.

The Mandram was seen as a 'launch vehicle' and a preparatory exercise to help the actor float his political party successfully..