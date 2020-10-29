Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3: Dexter Fletcher talks on its creation, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:56 IST
In our previous post, we revealed that the highly anticipated movie, Sherlock Holmes 3 is 'on the back burner'. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Fans are fervently waiting for Sherlock Holmes 3 for the last 9 to 10 years. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2011 and since then mystery film lovers are looking forward to the third movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. The upcoming season will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

Earlier we got multiple updates on the making of Sherlock Holmes 3, which stated that the imminent movie would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The previous movie received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. Thus, fans are excited as these two protagonists will be back in the movie next year.

In our previous post, we revealed that the highly anticipated movie, Sherlock Holmes 3 is 'on the back burner'. The filmmaker Dexter Fletcher recently revealed in a conversation with Celebrity Catch Up Podcast that the third movie is confronting new 'issues' amid the coronavirus pandemic, which means fans need to wait longer for it.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen. They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated," Dexter Fletcher said.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher earlier said to Collider.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021 but it is subjected to be changed at any time. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

