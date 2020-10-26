Left Menu
‘The Kissing Booth 3 to give more fun than Kissing Booth 2’: Joey King

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:13 IST
The good news is that filming for The Kissing Booth 3 will not be affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans are highly excited as The Kissing Booth 3 got a final nod from Netflix. It means, the film is getting a part three and that is supposed to be out in 2021.

The good news is that filming for The Kissing Booth 3 will not be affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The reason is the third movie was secretly shot at the same time with The Kissing Booth 2.

The Kissing Booth 3 is currently in the post-production stage. "It was the hardest secret to keep," Joel Courtney said recently during a live YouTube event with the cast.

Joey King has recently teased that The Kissing Booth 3 is going to give more fun to the viewers than The Kissing Booth 2. The beautiful actress Joey King, who first gained recognition for portraying Ramona Quimby in 2010-comedy film Ramona and Beezus, said to Digital Spy, "I want to share literally everything with you, but I can't share too much!"

"The Kissing Booth 3 is… I mean, listen, we meet Elle with quite the dilemma at the end of The Kissing Booth 2. With The Kissing Booth 3, we pick back up with that dilemma, and it presents some pretty serious challenges throughout the third movie," Joey King said.

"All the while, though, even though Elle is going through some very tough decisions, we are going to have even more fun with these characters than we did in the second one. I cannot wait. It was so much fun to film, and I love getting to see things that were a great time in the moment pay off on camera, and for it to feel as much fun to watch," she added.

The Kissing Booth 3 will see the main cast, Joey King (as Elle Evans), Joel Courtney (as Lee Flynn), Taylor Zakhar Perez (as Marco V. Peña), Jacob Elordi as (Noah Flynn), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (as Chloe Winthrop), Molly Ringwald as (Mrs. Flynn) and Meganne Young (as Rachel).

Beth Reekles announced on social media last month that The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time would be released in 2021 along with the new movie, Fansided noted.

The Kissing Booth 3 doesn't have an official release date but it will be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

