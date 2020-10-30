Odd News Roundup: Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desert; Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars and more

Left Menu
Updated: 30-10-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desert

A die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, John and Laura Hunter have set up water stations for people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saving them from fatal heat in the Anza-Borrego desert in California.

Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars

Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity. They were also relatively cheap. More than half a century later Sima, a nickname derived from the Egyptian slang for cinema, says he now owns hundreds of vintage cars, some of which he keep in Egypt's Media Production City where directors often rent the antiques for shows and films.

Robots get private view of major pop art show

London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life. The show displays work featuring Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures. Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are on offer for those who don't attend in person.

