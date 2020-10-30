Tara Sutaria joins Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'

Actor Tara Sutaria will star opposite Tiger Shroff in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's "Heropanti 2" . The second instalment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Shroff in "Baaghi 2" and "Baaghi 3".

Sutaria shared the news in a post on social media on Friday, saying that she is excited to work with Nadiadwala again after their upcoming remake of Telugu movie "RX100" . "Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go," Sutaria wrote on Instagram.

"So amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my NGEfamily," she added. On Twitter, Shroff, Khan and Nadiadwala welcomed Sutaria on the project.

Sutaria's next will be the Hindi remake of Telugu feature "RX 100", which has also been produced by Nadiadwala. The film, which is being directed by Milan Luthria, marks acting debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.