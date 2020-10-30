Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid food bank swamped by 'new wave of poverty'

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:37 IST
Madrid food bank swamped by 'new wave of poverty'
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Conrado Gimenez's Madrid-based food bank helped around 400 people a month. Now it distributes 10 tonnes of supplies between 3,500 people every day.

Hit by one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks, the Spanish economy has been pulverized. September data showed Spain was down 450,000 jobs compared to a year earlier, and around 3.8 million people are out of work. "We're looking at a new wave of poverty," said Gimenez, whose Madrina foundation mostly helps women with young children.

"We anticipate that if this continues for another three to six months there will be a social breakdown." The leftist government has rolled out a much-vaunted basic income programme and is supporting nearly 730,000 people through a national furlough scheme, but many fall through the cracks.

Dolores de San Antonio, 23, who illegally occupies a house with her husband and three children, was told she doesn't qualify for the programme despite her household only subsisting on 422 euros ($499) a month, well below Spain's minimum wage of 1,108 euros. "All I ask for is an opportunity to work so I can pay rent and live with dignity," said San Antonio, whose family faces eviction in December.

"I don't want my girls to have to live with this kind of stress, especially the older one.... She has even offered me money from her piggy bank to make ends meet," she said, fighting back tears. Outside the church of Santa Maria Micaela and San Enrique, which serves as the foundation's main hub, women queue up to receive their daily ration of bread, milk and nappies.

Many struggle to find work after losing jobs to the pandemic. "My mother doesn't have a job and my dad is furloughed but they're not paying him, so I don't know how we're going to pay the bills this month," said 18-year-old Paola.

With two young children to feed, she is looking for work but has so far found nothing. "I don't know what we're going to do. There's no food in the house."

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

On election night, Trump says he would probably stay at White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would probably stay at the White House on Election Night, if there are restrictions on celebrations at his Trump International hotel here. Trump is facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the Novem...

Walmart begins returning firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the worlds largest retailer said it had removed these products.After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage t...

Motor racing-Racing Point report seven COVID-19 cases so far this season

The Racing Point Formula One team have had seven positive cases of COVID-19 this season, including both their drivers and team owner, principal Otmar Szafnauer said on Friday. Mexican Sergio Perez, who missed two races in August, and Canadi...

Tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns in UP, 2 killed

A tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Kon area here on Friday, killing two elderly women and injuring over two dozen people, police said. The accident took place when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees was going to Amla Dham te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020