'Veep' actor Tim Simons and Ari'el Stachel round out cast of 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial project, "Don''t Worry Darling" has added actors Tim Simons And Ari’el Stachel to its cast. They join previously announced cast members Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan on the project.

According to Deadline, actor-turned-director Wilde will also have a supporting role in the film. Described as a "psychological thriller", the movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

Best known for his role in the hit HBO series "Veep" , Simons is currently shooting for untitled "Home Alone" movie for streamer Disney Plus. Stachel has appeared in shows such as "Billions", "Jessica Jones" and "Zola", among others.

"The Silence" scribes Shane and Carey Van Dyke have penned the script for the project, which hails from New Line. Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on her debut directorial feature "Booksmart" , is adapting the screenplay.

Wilde and Silberman are also attached as producers alongside Vertigo Entertainment''s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Catherine Hardwicke is executive producer..