Over 100 children with intellectual disabilities showcase their artistic talents on digital platform

A team of parents have created a forum for over 100 children with intellectual disabilities to showcase and exhibit their unique artistic talents on a 3D digital platform

The exhibition, which is in second year running now, was launched on Friday evening, according to a statement. While last year the 10-day exhibition was held in an art gallery in New Delhi, this year it is being organised digitally due to COVID-19 restrictions. An initiative of a trust called "The Art Sanctuary", artistic talents are being showcased of children in the age group of 16-18 years who have intellectual disabilities like autism, downs' syndrome, cerebral palsy, dyslexia, hyperactive and attention deficit disorder, fragile x syndrome, the statement said. The second Exhibition of Creative and Performing Arts (eCAPA) by Special Needs is showcasing works of arts of youngsters with special needs from all across the country, it said. The statement said the exhibition would help increase their skill sets in the arts space as well as provide exclusive spaces for these special needs artists. "The team behind the initiative is determined to keep going this till the mainstream contemporary art world sits up and includes the special young adults in their own world of art and creativity without any bias, prejudice on equal footing," it said. Atleast 10 new platforms showcasing art, exclusively for the intellectually challenged, have been created in last one year since eCAPA 2019

The exhibition can be viewed on http://www.theartsanctuary.in.