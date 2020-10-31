Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 100 children with intellectual disabilities showcase their artistic talents on digital platform

A team of parents have created a forum for over 100 children with intellectual disabilities to showcase and exhibit their unique artistic talents on a 3D digital platform The exhibition, which is in second year running now, was launched on Friday evening, according to a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:07 IST
Over 100 children with intellectual disabilities showcase their artistic talents on digital platform
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

A team of parents have created a forum for over 100 children with intellectual disabilities to showcase and exhibit their unique artistic talents on a 3D digital platform

The exhibition, which is in second year running now, was launched on Friday evening, according to a statement. While last year the 10-day exhibition was held in an art gallery in New Delhi, this year it is being organised digitally due to COVID-19 restrictions. An initiative of a trust called "The Art Sanctuary", artistic talents are being showcased of children in the age group of 16-18 years who have intellectual disabilities like autism, downs' syndrome, cerebral palsy, dyslexia, hyperactive and attention deficit disorder, fragile x syndrome, the statement said. The second Exhibition of Creative and Performing Arts (eCAPA) by Special Needs is showcasing works of arts of youngsters with special needs from all across the country, it said. The statement said the exhibition would help increase their skill sets in the arts space as well as provide exclusive spaces for these special needs artists. "The team behind the initiative is determined to keep going this till the mainstream contemporary art world sits up and includes the special young adults in their own world of art and creativity without any bias, prejudice on equal footing," it said. Atleast 10 new platforms showcasing art, exclusively for the intellectually challenged, have been created in last one year since eCAPA 2019

The exhibition can be viewed on http://www.theartsanctuary.in.

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...

Dynamatic inks pact with CSIR-CSIO for joint development of futuristic solutions

Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIR-CSIO have signed an MoU for jointly designing, developing and manufacturing futuristic solutions for the defence and aerospace, healthca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020