VP Naidu asks people to revisit legacy of Sardar Patel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:38 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged people, especially the youth, to revisit the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and remember his unparalleled contribution to building a modern India. In a social media post to mark the birth anniversary of the leader, Naidu said his fervent wish is to make every child familiar with the life and contribution of Patel. Similarly every civil servant must read his speeches and every politician must imbibe great qualities of Patel like integrity, firmness and keeping people's interest at heart, he said.

Highlighting some of the great qualities of Sardar Patel, the vice president said, "His love for motherland, leadership qualities, simplicity, honesty, integrity, down-to-earth nature, pragmatic approach to resolving knotty problems, earthly wisdom, discipline, and organising skills will always remain an inspiration for every Indian." Naidu called upon every citizen to work together towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel. Naidu recalled that Patel earned the reputation of 'Iron Man' because of the manner in which he brought about and maintained internal stability as the home minister in the wake of the Partition.

