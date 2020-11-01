Left Menu
Jodie Turner-Smith to play Queen Anne Boleyn in Channel 5 series

Turner-Smith said she is "excited" to board the project which will bring the story of one of history's most controversial queens to the screen. Historian Dan Jones will serve as executive producer and Sony Pictures Television will distribute the show internationally.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-11-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 13:30 IST
"Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith is set to play Anne Boleyn, the Tudor-era queen, in a series from UK broadcaster Channel 5. Boleyn was the Queen of England from 1533 to 1536 as the second wife of King Henry VIII. Their tempestuous marriage, and her execution for treason, made her one of the most colourful figures in English history. The three-part psychological drama will explore the final months of Boleyn's life from her perspective, and will follow her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth I, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.

Eve Hedderwick Turner has written the mini-series, which will be directed by Lynsey Miller of "Deadwater Fell" . Turner-Smith said she is "excited" to board the project which will bring the story of one of history's most controversial queens to the screen. "Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn's immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve's scripts immediately captured my imagination. "In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman", she said.

The cast also includes Amanda Burton, Paapa Essiedu, Thalissa Teixeira, Barry Ward, and Jamael Westman. The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television-backed production outfit Fable Pictures. Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell will serve as creative directors for Fable Pictures. Historian Dan Jones will serve as executive producer and Sony Pictures Television will distribute the show internationally.

