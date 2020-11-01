COVID-19: Katrina Kaif keeps 'Safety First', shares picture sporting protective gear

Left Menu
Alerting her fans to take safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Katrina Kaif on Monday shared a picture sporting a face shield a mask, and a thin robe to protect herself from COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:07 IST
Katrina Kaif (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Alerting her fans to take safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Katrina Kaif on Monday shared a picture sporting a face shield a mask, and a thin robe to protect herself from COVID-19. The 'Namaste London' star posted a picture to Instagram in which she is seen standing in a hall and embracing the safety gears as she sports them, while she keeps 'Safety First.' In the snap, the 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' star is seen in an all back ensemble as she covered herself with a robe while striking a pose for the lens. She also donned a facemask and a face shield for extra and took extra precautionary measures.

The 'Bang Bang' actor captioned the post as, "Safety first (a masked emoji) outfits not bad either (along with a slightly smiling face emoji). With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Sidharth Malhotra and more than 4 lakh fans liked the post.

Huma Qureshi termed the star as, "Bomb," in the comments section. The actor has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif remembered volunteering as a part of Team Balika of Educate Girls NGO and introduced a friend of hers who she had helped through an NGO. (ANI)

