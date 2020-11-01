Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panaji: Ahead of Diwali, curbs on Narakasura effigies eased

He said the youths have not been able to celebrate any festival ever since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year. According to Madkaikar, the Narakasura effigies were restricted only to eight feet as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) released by the CCP last month.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:58 IST
Panaji: Ahead of Diwali, curbs on Narakasura effigies eased

The Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) on Sunday relaxed some restrictions related to the effigies of demon king Narakasura that are set afire on the eve of Diwali. As per the tradition, giant-size effigies of Narakasura are paraded and later burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.

According to mythology, the demon was killed by Lord Krishna for rescuing 16,000 women, whom he had held captive. CCP Mayor Uday Madkaikar said the civic body had earlier decided to impose several restrictions, including no use of firecrackers and hosting of 'best effigy' competitions in view of the pandemic. It had also decided not to allow groups to burn effigies on the streets.

"But now we have decided to relax the ban on the use of sound system as well as the height restriction for the effigies of Narakasura in order to allow the youth to enjoy the festival," he said. He said the youths have not been able to celebrate any festival ever since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

According to Madkaikar, the Narakasura effigies were restricted only to eight feet as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) released by the CCP last month. "But there was a demand to relax certain curbs, so we have decided to allow these relaxations," he said.

The mayor said that Goa is opening up for tourists and the burning of Narakasura effigies is one of the tourist attractions in the state..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Police use pepper spray to disperse 'unlawful' rally in North Carolina, 8 arrested

Law enforcement officers used pepper spray on demonstrators on Saturday to break up a rally to a polling place in Graham, North Carolina, after the demonstration was deemed unsafe and unlawful. At least eight people were arrested during the...

UAE cuts spending in 2021 federal budget

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates approved a smaller federal budget for 2021 in a sign that the country is curbing expenditure amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.The budget for next year was set at 58 billion dirhams 15....

Cycling-Tour Down Under's 2021 race cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Tour Down Under in Australia that was scheduled to take place in January has been cancelled as the COVID-19 pandemic has made logistics difficult, organisers said on Sunday. Traditionally the first World Tour race of the season, the rac...

58 Maharashtra Police personnel test COVID-19 positive

Fifty-eight police personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus within past 24 hours, Maharashtra Police informed on Sunday. With this, the tally for COVID-19 cases in the force has reached 26,589, including 1,386 active cases, 24,91...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020