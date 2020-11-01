Panaji: Ahead of Diwali, curbs on Narakasura effigies eased

The Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) on Sunday relaxed some restrictions related to the effigies of demon king Narakasura that are set afire on the eve of Diwali. As per the tradition, giant-size effigies of Narakasura are paraded and later burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.

According to mythology, the demon was killed by Lord Krishna for rescuing 16,000 women, whom he had held captive. CCP Mayor Uday Madkaikar said the civic body had earlier decided to impose several restrictions, including no use of firecrackers and hosting of 'best effigy' competitions in view of the pandemic. It had also decided not to allow groups to burn effigies on the streets.

"But now we have decided to relax the ban on the use of sound system as well as the height restriction for the effigies of Narakasura in order to allow the youth to enjoy the festival," he said. He said the youths have not been able to celebrate any festival ever since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

According to Madkaikar, the Narakasura effigies were restricted only to eight feet as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) released by the CCP last month. "But there was a demand to relax certain curbs, so we have decided to allow these relaxations," he said.

The mayor said that Goa is opening up for tourists and the burning of Narakasura effigies is one of the tourist attractions in the state..