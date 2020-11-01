Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulse polio drive in 13 Haryana districts

The districts where the drive is being carried out are Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mewat, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat and Yamunanagar. On the first day of the campaign, approximately 4.5 lakh children under 5 years of age were administered polio drops, an official release said here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:25 IST
Pulse polio drive in 13 Haryana districts
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

The second round of the pulse polio drive began in high-risk areas of 13 districts in Haryana on Sunday. The districts where the drive is being carried out are Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mewat, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat and Yamunanagar.

On the first day of the campaign, approximately 4.5 lakh children under 5 years of age were administered polio drops, an official release said here. Union Minister of State and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria inaugurated the sub-national immunization days (SNIDs) round in Yamunanagar. The release said on the first-day, booth activity was undertaken in order to maintain the polio-free status of the state.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all health officials and frontline workers are working with full precaution and using personal protective equipment, masks, sanitises and gloves, the statement said. Besides, teams are also following hand hygiene and social distancing measures, it said. Nearly 7.9 lakh children are to be covered during this campaign in the state. This campaign will continue for another two days. Health workers will go door-to-door to give polio drops to the remaining children. In order to smoothly carry out the campaign, around 4,500 health teams have been set up. "Due to consistent hard work of stakeholder departments, India and Haryana are polio-free since 2012 and with every successive round of NID/ SNID, it is ensured that polio-free status of India is sustained," the release added.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

With 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally nears 4 lakhs

A total of 5,664 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,92,370 in the national capital. According to the official data, as many as 4,159 recoveries were also reported in the metropolis.A ...

Maha doctor treats martyr's mother free of cost, earns praise

A urologist from Maharashtras Aurangabad is earning praise from different quarters, including politicians, for conducting a surgery on a martyrs ailing mother free of cost. A video of the doctor, Altaf Shaikh, in which he is seen crying and...

Grocery store workers at heightened risk of COVID-19 infection, finds study

Grocery store employees, especially those in customer-facing roles are five times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as compared to their colleagues in other positions, suggests the first study of its kind. The findings of the study we...

Dubbak by-polls; Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash seized from kin of BJP candidate

Eds Updating with reax Hyderabad, Nov 1 PTIAn illegal money transfer racket was busted here on Sunday and Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash was seized from a relative of BJP candidate for the Dubbak by- poll, M Raghunandan Rao. Acting on cre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020