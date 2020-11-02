Haikyuu!! Season 5 possibilities, Season 4 episode 19 synopsis revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Haikyuu!! Season 4's second half was due to be released in July this year. But the current situation due to coronavirus pandemic compelled the creators to postpone the series.

Many series enthusiasts believe that Haikyuu!! Season 5 may have good difference with Season 4 finale in terms of release timing. This is because Haikyuu!!'s official website and Twitter account have previously confirmed that the series fifth run will be delayed until a later date.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 19 has been titled 'The Ultimate Challenger'. It will see the Miya brothers in action against Hinata, Kageyama and other Karasuno High players.

According to Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 19's official synopsis cites one of the players from Karasuno High struggling to counter Atsumu and Osamu's perfect attacks. As the match enters its second set, the Miya brothers target Nishinoya. Can Hinata, Kageyama and others rally around their teammate and counter the attacks?

The cast of Haikyuu!! Season 4 includes Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Ta

keda, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Mamuro Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Kouki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, Jun Nazuka as Aran Ojiro, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya, Nobuyuri Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Ryusei Nakao as Tanji Washijo, Subaru Kimura as Satori Tendo, Yuu Hayashi as Ryunoksuke Tanaka, Yu Miyazaki as Sachiro Hirugmai and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters.

During the end of June, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed the Haikyuu!!! enthusiasts that recording for the upcoming season has already been started. He also tweeted a photo of the composer Yuki Hayashi lying down on a coach.

Haikyuu!! Season 4, Episode 19 is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

