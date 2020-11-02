Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Black Clover Chapter 270 has been released on November 1. It can be read for free on several sites. Now fans are ardently waiting to know more on Black Clover Chapter 271.

Black Clover Chapter 271 is expected to be out this weekend. The spoilers for this chapter are yet to be out but BlockToro cites that Nacht will utilize one of his devils in the imminent chapter.

Nacht may be seen testing the combined skills of Aste and Liebe in Black Clover Chapter 271. The fight could be difficult for Asta but this is necessary for his training and the fight against the dark triad. Both the characters (Asta and Liebe) stopped fighting after they realized that they are brothers and Nacht was angry about the deal.

Asta and Liebe vs Nacht and his devils battle will be the main highlight of Black Clover Chapter 271. Many characters can be absent in the imminent chapter and we may get the identity of those characters in the upcoming spoilers.

Black Clover Chapter 271 will show that Nacht trains Asta and Liebe for their upcoming fight against the dark triad hosts. Noelle and Yuno are also training with the Elves in Ultimate Magic form and fans might get to see their progress. Yami and William have been captured by the dark triad and showing them will keep the stakes high, BlockToro noted.

We need to wait for the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 271, which can be released on Thursday, November 5. The raw scans of the manga chapter will be leaked out two to three days on the Internet.

Black Clover Chapter 271 will be released on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

