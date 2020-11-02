Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

The martial art practitioners and experts are highly excited after getting the release date of Cobra Kai Season 3. A recently released trailer drops many hints on the imminent season including its premiere in January.

Not only Cobra Kai Season 3 has got a release date in January 2021, you will be stupefied with amazement after knowing that Cobra Kai Season 4 is confirmed. Netflix's new teaser clearly cites at the end 'Season 4 in training'. This clearly indicates that Cobra Kai Season 4 will also be worked upon in future.

The teaser for Cobra Kai Season 3 resumes from the cliffhanger where the previous season left. Johnny creates his new life by teaching a new generation of Cobra Kai students. In the previous teaser for the third season, we got a glimpse of the first footage of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) return to Okinawa in Japan is visible. He travelled there with Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid 2. Now, upon his return, Daniel is about to learn some serious secrets about his former sensei, Gamespot noted.

The good news is that Miguel is alive and he can be seen in Cobra Kai Season 3. He was in critical condition for going over the side of the railing after Robby kicked him. His back struck the handrail and he hit his head on the stairs. Initially, we all thought that it was impossible for him to survive.

There is a possibility that Cobra Kai Season 3 starts with a time jump of days, weeks or months after Season 2. In case, if it doesn't feature a time jump, fans are sure that Johnny won't be around for at least the first episode.

Ralph Macchio recently confirmed that he did indeed return to Okinawa to shoot portions of Cobra Kai Season 3. According to him, his character Daniel LaRusso and the series lovers should be prepared to learn a secret or two.

""I have been to Okinawa for some shooting of Cobra Kai Season 3, which I cannot talk too much about. But I can say it dives into the origin of Miyagi Do Karate. We learn a little bit, some secrets of past history that is new to the audience, and to LaRusso, my character, and we actually went to Okinawa to shoot," Ralph Macchio said, as reported by Cinema Blend.

Cobra Kai Season 3 will borrow the plotline from The Karate Kid 2 (as revealed by Cobra Kai co-creator, Josh Heald confirmed at the Comic-Con 2019), which follows Mr. Miyagi and a young LaRusso as they return to the karate master's hometown. "We find that Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do… dig a little bit into those origins. In that journey, we will see Daniel LaRusso return to Okinawa, Josh Heald said.

Cobra Kai Season 3 will stream on Netflix on January 8, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

