Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is The Midnight Gospel Season 2 uncertain? Duncan Trussell’s opinion on Chromatic Ribbon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:46 IST
Is The Midnight Gospel Season 2 uncertain? Duncan Trussell’s opinion on Chromatic Ribbon
The series co-creator, Duncan Trussell’s recent interview with Deadline highly fuelled fans’ expectations for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. Image Credit: Instagram / jadehoekstra97

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is one of the most anticipated among the adult animated web television series. The success of Season 1 was huge that created a big demand for the second season.

Fans are ardently waiting for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. Season 1 received praise for its visuals, animation and the way it deals with deep and philosophical subjects. On it, the series co-creator, Duncan Trussell said, "Obviously, there's a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar."

"But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," he added.

Duncan Trussell's recent interview with Deadline highly fuelled fans' expectations for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. Although he didn't hint second season's renewal soon, he focused on the success of Season 1, which continues giving them inspiration and enthusiasm to work for another season. However, he didn't hint when the second season can be worked upon and released.

"If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon," he cited.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is uncertain. According to Trussell "[the world of the Chromatic Ribbon] is a very big world. I spent a long time with Pen working out all the details. Some people might see it and think some people are saying gibberish, that something was absurd and unintended, but every brick in that structure, every piece of the puzzle is intentional and based on a lot of lore. It's a very, very, very, very interesting big world, and I would love to explore that world for as long as I possibly can."

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Mindhunter Season 3 has less possibility, David Flincher says Netflix show 'very expensive'

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Ben Stokes' dismissal was completely Karthik's wicket, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with Dinesh Karthiks remarkable catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and said it was completely keepers wicket. Karthik caught a stunning one-handed diving catch behin...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1223 p.m.Odishas COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,93,214 with 1,389 new cases, nine fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,340 Official. 1155 a....

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020