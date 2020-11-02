Is The Midnight Gospel Season 2 uncertain? Duncan Trussell’s opinion on Chromatic Ribbon

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is one of the most anticipated among the adult animated web television series. The success of Season 1 was huge that created a big demand for the second season.

Fans are ardently waiting for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. Season 1 received praise for its visuals, animation and the way it deals with deep and philosophical subjects. On it, the series co-creator, Duncan Trussell said, "Obviously, there's a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar."

"But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," he added.

Duncan Trussell's recent interview with Deadline highly fuelled fans' expectations for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. Although he didn't hint second season's renewal soon, he focused on the success of Season 1, which continues giving them inspiration and enthusiasm to work for another season. However, he didn't hint when the second season can be worked upon and released.

"If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon," he cited.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is uncertain. According to Trussell "[the world of the Chromatic Ribbon] is a very big world. I spent a long time with Pen working out all the details. Some people might see it and think some people are saying gibberish, that something was absurd and unintended, but every brick in that structure, every piece of the puzzle is intentional and based on a lot of lore. It's a very, very, very, very interesting big world, and I would love to explore that world for as long as I possibly can."

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

