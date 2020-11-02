Sophie Turner to voice Princess Charlotte for HBO Max's animated series 'The Prince'
Actor Sophie Turner is all set to voice Princess Charlotte for the upcoming HBO Max animated series 'The Prince'.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:04 IST
Actor Sophie Turner is all set to voice Princess Charlotte for the upcoming HBO Max animated series 'The Prince'. According to Fox News, Orlando Bloom will be playing the role of Prince Harry in the series.
'The Prince' is a satirical parody show that narrates the story of England's royal family through the eyes of Prince George. The announcement about Turner's casting was made by the series creator Gary Janetti who will voice Prince George in the show.
As per Fox News, Janetti had taken to Instagram to share a brief R-rated clip of the show featuring himself as George and Turner as Charlotte arguing over Halloween costumes. "Meet Charlotte - Sophie Turner @sophiet The Prince coming to @hbomax," read the caption of the Instagram post.
Others who have joined the cast include 'Game of Thrones' actor Iwan Rheon who will be playing Prince Willian and Lucy Punch who will play Kate Middleton. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Harry
- HBO Max's
- George
- Sophie Turner
- HBO Max
- Kate Middleton
ALSO READ
George Clooney almost starred in 'The Notebook'
George Clooney reveals he almost starred in 'The Notebook' with Paul Newman
Kenya: George Magoha issues directive over school reopening
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias