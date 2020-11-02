Left Menu
Development News Edition

People like underdog stories in life and cinema: Rajkummar Rao

But I think small towns are going to be there for some time,” the National Award winner added. “Chhalaang” is not just a reunion for Rao and Mehta but it also gave the actor a chance to work with Nushrratt Bharuccha, his co-star in the actor’s debut film “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played his older brother in “Shahid”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:02 IST
People like underdog stories in life and cinema: Rajkummar Rao

Aspirations, big or small, are important, says actor Rajkummar Rao and as someone who has excelled in playing the everyday man in cinema, he is confident that his latest film “Chhalaang” will resonate with people. The actor, who plays an unmotivated PT teacher finally rising to the challenge in the upcoming movie, believes people like to see characters that they can root for or relate to.

“People like underdog stories. People want to root for underdogs in life as well as in films, especially in films. They relate to these characters and feel that in a way he or she is one of us,” Rao told PTI in an interview. “At times, there are very small things that you want to achieve and when you do that, you realise there is a bigger goal. But those small aspirations are also important,” he added.

The Haryana-set film, written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Rao's frequent collaborator Hansal Mehta, is the actor's sixth project with the director. While their earlier films “Shahid”, “Citylights”, “Aligarh” and “Omerta” were serious stories, “Chhalaang” is a lighthearted comedy.

“It is always fun working with Hansal sir and this time it is a lighthearted film so we were not tired. Otherwise, it gets mentally taxing sometimes. We had so much fun on this one but it was not like we were not honest to the story. That’s what we always do. It is just that it is a different world this time,” he said. Rao's filmography also boasts of films set in small towns, including critical and commercial successes like "Newton" , "Stree" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi" .

Asked about the abundance of small-town stories in Hindi cinema today, the 35-year-old actor said it was not necessarily a bad thing. “Yes, we are making many small-town films but India is a big country. We are a population of 1.3 billion plus people and there are so many stories in each and every village and town of this country. So we have a lot of stories to tell. “We have great literature and we will make stories as long as the audiences like them. But yes, in between, the time will change and something else will come along and we will start making those stories. But I think small towns are going to be there for some time,” the National Award winner added.

“Chhalaang” is not just a reunion for Rao and Mehta but it also gave the actor a chance to work with Nushrratt Bharuccha, his co-star in the actor’s debut film “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played his older brother in “Shahid”. “I don’t know why nobody took us in a film together. I think it was supposed to happen with 'Chhalaang',” Rao said about finally working with Bharuccha.

Unlike “Shahid”, Zeeshan and his characters are pitted against each other in the sports drama but they always have a great time together, Rao said. “He is a close friend and it is fun to work with friends. He has evolved so much as an actor. He has made his own identity. He has been doing such fantastic work. I am very happy and for his journey”.

After “Chhalaang”, the actor is eagerly awaiting the release of “Ludo”, Anurag Basu’s much anticipated ensemble drama. “I am huge fan of dada (Basu). He is an amazing guy,” Rao said.

The actor is also set to star in “Badhaai Do”, the next film in the “Badhaai Ho!” franchise, and said the shoot for the project will begin early next year. “It is not a sequel. It is a great franchise. We are taking it forward with a different story and characters,” he added.

"Badhaai Ho!", directed by Amit Sharma, is 2018 a comedy drama about a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Surekha Sikri. Meanwhile, "Chhalaang" is releasing on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun and Jatin Sharma in pivotal roles..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Former Ireland coach McCarthy hired by Cypriot club APOEL

Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL. APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season.McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champion...

Bineesh to remain in ED custody for another five days

A special court on Monday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to the Enforcement Directorate by five more days. The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the mone...

Govt prepared to make any law, create infrastructure to ensure women safety: MoS Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the central government is prepared to make any law and create infrastructure to ensure the safety of women. Reddy also said that the government has amended criminal laws from time-to-time and ena...

FHRAI urges govt to provide soft loans to hospitality industry

Hospitality industry body FHRAI on Monday urged the government to provide soft loans to the hotel and restaurant sector as businesses are finding it difficult to sustain themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A financial support of this n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020