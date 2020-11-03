Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnny Depp down but not entirely out after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp's loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday. Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 00:24 IST
Johnny Depp down but not entirely out after losing 'wife beater' case
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Johnny Depp's loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday.

Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Depp had told the court he was never violent towards his ex-wife and his lawyers described the ruling as "perverse as it is bewildering", and said it would be ridiculous for him not to appeal.

Matthew Belloni, former editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, said the sordid details of the short-lived marriage had been aired so often in recent years that the London verdict likely had little impact in the industry. "There is a sense in Hollywood that Johnny Depp is a tainted brand, and his dominance of the box office in the 2000s has come to an end," said Belloni.

Depp has often played offbeat characters and has an army of fans using social media hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp who reacted angrily to Monday's verdict. But incidents like head butting and scrawling graffiti in blood that were recounted in the July trial were at odds with Depp's family-friendly films like the "Pirates" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises.

"I think this is the final nail in the coffin of Johnny Depp's brand," said celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev. "The verdict does not align with that image." Disney, which has been working on a reboot of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, did not respond to queries on Monday about Depp's future. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in a May interview that it was unclear what Depp's role would be in a sixth film.

Depp's casting as villain Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts" had already provoked controversy in 2017. But he is on board for a third appearance in the Warner Bros. franchise, which began shooting last month. Warner Bros. did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Depp is also the face of fashion house Dior's male fragrances. Dior did not respond to a request for comment about its future relationship with the actor.

Belloni said that while Hollywood studios "are not clamoring to be in the Depp business anymore," the actor's career was far from over. "He's always going to work if he wants to because he is a talented actor and there will be smaller films that will cast him. If one of those became a major hit, he may be back," Belloni said, recalling the comeback of Robert Downey Jr as "Iron Man" eight years after serving a year in prison for drug possession.

Heard's Hollywood profile is smaller. She is expected to start production in mid-2021 on "Aquaman 2" but Sehdev said producers "would do well to increase her role in that movie." "She should absolutely reap the benefits of her bravery. Sentiment is changing where we do believe victims and we recognize that there is a darker side to Hollywood," Sehdev added, referring to the criminal sexual assault convictions of producer Harvey Weinstein and comedian Bill Cosby.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

China, big tech companies and media wants Biden to win: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday alleged that China, big tech companies, and mainstream media have rallied against him in support of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden as they control him and want him to win. Big tech, big media, big do...

COVID SCIENCE-Viral load may predict ventilator need, death risk; coronavirus damages red blood cells

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Viral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk When ...

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for vascular...

Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey, quake death toll hits 94

A three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 94 people. Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020