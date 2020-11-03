Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donal Logue cast in ‘Resident Evil’ origin film

The Constantin Film production also features actors Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough. "Resident Evil" is an action-adventure film series based on the video game franchise developed by Japanese company Capcom. S. Anderson attached as as writer and director for first film "Resident Evil" (2002).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:27 IST
Donal Logue cast in ‘Resident Evil’ origin film

"Gotham" actor Donal Logue has been roped in to play the role of Chief Irons in the origin story from the "Resident Evil" world, to be directed by Johannes Roberts. The Constantin Film production also features actors Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough.

"Resident Evil" is an action-adventure film series based on the video game franchise developed by Japanese company Capcom. Constantin Film acquired the rights to adapt the game series into films in 1997 , with Paul W. S. Anderson attached as as writer and director for first film "Resident Evil" (2002). Anderson returned as writer and director for "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" (2004) and "Resident Evil: Extinction" (2007). He also helmed "Resident Evil: Afterlife" (2010), "Resident Evil: Retribution" (2012), and "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (2016). The upcoming movie is a brand-new adaptation with links to Capcom’s classic survival horror games, with the story taking place on a fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998, featuring iconic gaming characters.

Scodelario will play Claire Redfield, John-Kamen is Jill Valentine, Amell will portray Chris Redfield, Hopper is Albert Wesker, Jogia will feature as Leon S. Kennedy, and McDonough will portray William Birkin. Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film is producing the project with James Harris for Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi's SWF gets 100% IT exemption for investment in infra sectors

Abu Dhabis Sovereign Wealth Fund - MIC Redwood 1 RSC -&#160;has been granted 100 per cent income tax exemption for investments to be made in specified infrastructure sectors, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. With this, the income from ...

India receives extreme cold weather clothing from America for troops deployed on China border

By By Ajit K Dubey In a major boost to Indias preparedness to take on the Chinese on the Line of Actual Control LAC, the Indian Army has received the initial consignment of extreme cold weather clothing from the USA for its troops deployed ...

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment. The minister launched an anti-cracker campaign and inspected v...

5 dead in Vienna shooting; Attacker sympathized with IS

Five people have died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said two men and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020