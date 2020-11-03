Donal Logue cast in ‘Resident Evil’ origin film

"Gotham" actor Donal Logue has been roped in to play the role of Chief Irons in the origin story from the "Resident Evil" world, to be directed by Johannes Roberts. The Constantin Film production also features actors Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough.

"Resident Evil" is an action-adventure film series based on the video game franchise developed by Japanese company Capcom. Constantin Film acquired the rights to adapt the game series into films in 1997 , with Paul W. S. Anderson attached as as writer and director for first film "Resident Evil" (2002). Anderson returned as writer and director for "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" (2004) and "Resident Evil: Extinction" (2007). He also helmed "Resident Evil: Afterlife" (2010), "Resident Evil: Retribution" (2012), and "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (2016). The upcoming movie is a brand-new adaptation with links to Capcom’s classic survival horror games, with the story taking place on a fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998, featuring iconic gaming characters.

Scodelario will play Claire Redfield, John-Kamen is Jill Valentine, Amell will portray Chris Redfield, Hopper is Albert Wesker, Jogia will feature as Leon S. Kennedy, and McDonough will portray William Birkin. Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film is producing the project with James Harris for Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein.