Siddharth Roy Kapur, independent studio Wiip to make TV series on William Dalrymple's 'The Anarchy'
Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur's 'Roy Kapur Films' is all set to join hands with an independent studio Wiip to produce a television series on William Dalrymple's bestseller 'The Anarchy.'ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:21 IST
Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur's 'Roy Kapur Films' is all set to join hands with an independent studio Wiip to produce a television series on William Dalrymple's bestseller 'The Anarchy.' Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update.
"CONFIRMED... Independent studio #wiip partners with #RoyKapurFilms [#SiddharthRoyKapur] to produce #WilliamDalrymple's bestseller #TheAnarchy:#TheRelentlessRiseOfTheEastIndiaCompany into a premium series for television," he tweeted. The series will be produced across America, the United Kingdom and India. (ANI)
