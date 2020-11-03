Left Menu
It was a thrilling experience: Madhuri Dixit on 31 years of 'Parinda'

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday marked the 31st anniversary of her 1989 critically-acclaimed feature "Parinda", saying the film lived up to its tagline of being the "most powerful film ever made". The film was Chopra's third feature length directorial, after Naseeruddin Shah starrer "Sazaye Maut" in 1981 and 1985 thriller "Khamosh". "Parinda" bagged two National Film Awards with Patekar winning for best supporting actor and Renu Saluja for best editing.

It was a thrilling experience: Madhuri Dixit on 31 years of 'Parinda'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday marked the 31st anniversary of her 1989 critically-acclaimed feature "Parinda" , saying the film lived up to its tagline of being the "most powerful film ever made". Directed by by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the crime-drama also featured Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar.

The film chronicled the story of two orphaned brothers, who grow up on the Mumbai streets and are eventually caught on different sides of a gang war. Dixit, who played Paro in the film, took to Twitter and shared its poster to celebrate the occasion.

"Playing 'Paro' in 'Parinda' was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it 'the most powerful film ever made.' I also did a death scene for the first time. "Wonderful memories with the amazing cast and crew makes this one very special," the 53-year-old actor posted.

"Parinda" continued Dixit's dream run at the box office, which began with director N Chandra's "Tezaab" (1988) and Subhash Ghai's "Ram Lakhan" . The film was Chopra's third feature length directorial, after Naseeruddin Shah starrer "Sazaye Maut" in 1981 and 1985 thriller "Khamosh" .

"Parinda" bagged two National Film Awards with Patekar winning for best supporting actor and Renu Saluja for best editing. The film was later selected as India's official entry for the 1990 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film category. However, it failed to make it into the final five. Chopra made his Hollywood debut with "Broken Horses" in 2015 starring Anton Yelchin, Chris Marquette and Vincent D'Onofrio, which was inspired by "Parinda" .

