Director Hariharan bags J C Daniel award

Veteran movie director Hariharan on Tuesday bagged the prestigious J C Daniel Award, the Kerala government's highest honour, for his "outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema." The annual honour, named after J C Daniel, who made the first silent movie in Malayalam, comprises a purse of Rs five lakh, a citation, and a plaque, Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said in a release.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Veteran movie director Hariharan on Tuesday bagged the prestigious J C Daniel Award, the Kerala government's highest honour, for his "outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema." The annual honour, named after J C Daniel, who made the first silent movie in Malayalam, comprises a purse of Rs five lakh, a citation, and a plaque, Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said in a release. An expert panel, chaired by renowned writer M T Vasudevan Nair and having director Harikumar, actor Madhubala, Chalachitra AkademyChairman Kamal, and Culture Department Secretary Rani George as members, selected Hariharan for his contribution to Malayalam cinema during the past five decades.

Veteran actor Sheela bagged the award last year and iconic director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and veteran lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi were the recipients of the honour in the previous years. Hariharan's "Oru Vadakkan Veerragadha" , released in 1988 bagged four national awards and six state awards.

He has directed around 50 movies, including the critically acclaimed 'Sargam', Parinayam, "Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja", 'Sharapancharam', 'Panchagni', 'Nakhakshathangal', 'Amrutham Gamaya' among others.

