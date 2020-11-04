Left Menu
In hilarious Karva Chauth meme, Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty sees him as a vada pav

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra posted two hilarious pictures on social media

Updated: 04-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:41 IST
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra posted two hilarious pictures on social media: One showed his star wife looking at his face through a sieve while the other showed that the hungry wife imagines her husband to be a vada pav. The 45-year-old businessman, Kundra, shared this hilarious meme on Instagram and wished the 'Dhadkan' actor a happy Karva Chauth. The theme was "What men think women see vs What women actually see."

In the caption to the picture, Raj wrote, "To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men wishing you a Happy Karva Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day. Men try fasting with your wife; it saves you from their hunger spells, brings equality and above all increases the love 11 years and fasting! #Love #gratitude #wife #karvachauth #rajfuntra." The 'Apne' star Shetty replied to the funny meme, commenting, "You are mad but this is true," followed by laughing emojis.

Karva Chauth is an special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse. (ANI)

