Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. election night draws estimated 22.8 million TV viewers, below early figures for 2016

The Wrap said the preliminary figures showed a shortfall of several million viewers across the six networks compared to early data reported on election night in 2016. However the data did not include cable television and it was unclear what time frame was measured for the programming, which stretched into the early hours of Wednesday as the outcome of the presidential election between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained in the balance.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:49 IST
U.S. election night draws estimated 22.8 million TV viewers, below early figures for 2016

An estimated 22.8 million people watched U.S. election returns on television on Tuesday night, according to preliminary ratings cited by Hollywood outlets The Wrap and the Hollywood Reporter, suggesting viewership may be down from election night in 2016.

They cited early Nielsen data across six networks - Walt Disney Co's ABC, Fox, Comcast Corp's NBC, CBS and Spanish-language channels Univision and Telemundo. The Wrap said the preliminary figures showed a shortfall of several million viewers across the six networks compared to early data reported on election night in 2016.

However the data did not include cable television and it was unclear what time frame was measured for the programming, which stretched into the early hours of Wednesday as the outcome of the presidential election between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained in the balance. Numbers are expected to rise when final Nielsen data across multiple networks is released later on Wednesday.

According to final data in 2016, 71.4 million people watched across 13 U.S. networks when Trump scored a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The election night record was set in 2008, when 71.5 million tuned in on television. The biggest annual event on U.S. television, the Super Bowl football championship, draws roughly 100 million viewers.

The TV ratings do not include viewership via online platforms, which have jumped in popularity as traditional TV watching has declined.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient gives birth to triplets in Telangana

A COVID-19 patient gave birth to triplets, two boys and one girl, in Nizamabad in Telangana and they were discharged on Wednesday after successful treatment for 12 days. The woman conceived four years after marriage following medical treatm...

Soumitra Chatterjee critical but stable

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Wednesday as he continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side. Chattrejees neurological condition a...

Vienna gunman rampaged alone, intelligence was fumbled - Austrian minister

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the jihadist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesda...

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Womens T20 Challenge in Sharjah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020