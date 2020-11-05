Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Karwa Chauth with family get-together

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth through a get-together with the Kapoor-Jain family.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:02 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Karwa Chauth with family get-together
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with their family. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth through a get-together with the Kapoor-Jain family. The mom-to-be picked out a pink and white kurta with matching churidars for the occasion and posted several pictures from the evening on Instagram.

The pictures show Kareena along with her celebrity parents, her cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and their other family members Kareena's aunt and actor Neetu Kapoor also took to the photo-sharing platform to share a picture of the family get-together from the Karwa Chauth evening.

She penned a caption expressing how much she misses "Kapoor sahab", her superstar husband Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this year. "Karva chauth with family. miss you kapoor sahab," she wrote in the caption.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Can sense public anger against Mamata govt: Shah in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that he can sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the death knell of her regime has been sounded. Shah urged the people to give the BJP a chance t...

Indonesia officially in recession as GDP fall amid pandemic

Indonesias economy has fallen into recession for the first time since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic. Statistics Indonesia, the central statistics agency, sa...

KS Eshwarappa welcomes CBI's move to interrogate Vinay Kulkarni in Yogesh Gowda murder case

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday welcomed the CBIs move to interrogate Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the 2016 murder case of Yogesh Gowda, a member of the Dharwad District Panchayat. In the past, few politici...

Maharashtra: Ram Kadam meets Governor over Arnab Goswami's arrest, to hold hunger strike tomorrow

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking action against police officials who allegedly beaten Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Nine policemen who beaten up journalist Arnab Goswami should be suspend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020