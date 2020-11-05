Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Karwa Chauth with family get-together

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth through a get-together with the Kapoor-Jain family. The mom-to-be picked out a pink and white kurta with matching churidars for the occasion and posted several pictures from the evening on Instagram.

The pictures show Kareena along with her celebrity parents, her cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and their other family members Kareena's aunt and actor Neetu Kapoor also took to the photo-sharing platform to share a picture of the family get-together from the Karwa Chauth evening.

She penned a caption expressing how much she misses "Kapoor sahab", her superstar husband Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this year. "Karva chauth with family. miss you kapoor sahab," she wrote in the caption.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. (ANI)