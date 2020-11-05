Left Menu
Development News Edition

WORLD AT WORK-How a world traveler stays grounded in 2020

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan NEW YORK, Nov 5 - As global head of sustainability at Anheuser Busch InBev, Ezgi Barcenas always keeps her eye on the world at large. Barcenas, based in New York City, until recently was constantly on the road, working with her team to execute the company’s 2025 sustainability strategy, with a focus on agricultural development, climate change and responsible sourcing for a supply chain that spans more than 50 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:31 IST
WORLD AT WORK-How a world traveler stays grounded in 2020

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan NEW YORK, Nov 5 - As global head of sustainability at Anheuser Busch InBev, Ezgi Barcenas always keeps her eye on the world at large.

Barcenas, based in New York City, until recently was constantly on the road, working with her team to execute the company’s 2025 sustainability strategy, with a focus on agricultural development, climate change and responsible sourcing for a supply chain that spans more than 50 countries. Her biggest life change this year? Staying home.

“I used to travel internationally 50% of the time and had to remind myself which time zone I’m in,” Barcenas said. Barcenas took a moment to chat with Reuters about how her international perspective and background are keeping her grounded in these unusual times. Edited excerpts are below.

Q. How did your first job shape you? A. I was born and raised in Cyprus. When I was in elementary school, I was one of the co-hosts of a weekly children’s radio program at the public broadcasting station. The show featured children’s stories, sketches, fun and educational facts, jokes, riddles, etc. We recited poems, sang songs, and occasionally I’d play the piano in the studio. It made for an entertaining and educational program.

I liked how the show’s producers’ world view stretched far beyond the shores of our tiny island, and I remember being inspired by their knowledge of diversity of cultures, and their vision for future generations. I’ve learned to harness that vision and curiosity we’d bring to our shows to re-imagine a better world and catch opportunities others may miss. Q. Did you learn any special skills from it?

A. It was my first public-speaking experience. It helped with my diction, communication style and self-confidence. And we got better over time. As years went on, as a team we moved from scripted, pre-recorded shows to live shows. It required teamwork, discipline, trust, adaptation and agility. Those skills have stayed with me to this date.

Q. What has been your biggest work challenge since the pandemic began? A. Two words: remote kindergarten. I’ve been back in the office, but I’m mostly working from home. In a dual-career household with two young kids, we’re trying to adjust to our new normal.

Q. What’s the best piece of job advice you’ve gotten? A. To always start from a place of positive and good. And I’ve witnessed first-hand that truly inspiring leaders know how to be a beacon of positivity even in the face of obstacles and uncertainty. It demonstrates resilience and allows your team to feel braver and regain momentum.

Q. What advice do you have for someone starting out right now? A. Turn the crisis into opportunity. Be flexible, add to your skill set and network!

Q. Have you developed any new work habits in 2020? A. I’m deliberately setting aside white space in my calendar so I can find the time to catch up on tasks, read, reflect and connect with peers and partners. This may seem selfish when your calendar is double- or triple-booked, but it is much-needed to feel connected to, reflect on, and embrace the changing world.

Q. What’s the first thing you want to do when the world opens up again? A. I can’t wait to be on the road again to visit my teams and see the local impact we’re creating. I also want to visit my family in Cyprus.

Also Read: Cyprus announces curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Abetment to suicide case against Arnab, 2 others has no basis, says lawyer of another accused

The 2018 abetment to suicide case, in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, has no basis and the investigation into the matter is totally illegal, said the lawyer of another accused Nitesh Sarda on Thurs...

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity; Only NDA can provide that in Bihar: PM.

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity Only NDA can provide that in Bihar PM....

Indian TV channels witness highest-ever ad volumes in week to Oct 30: BARC

Advertising volumes on television touched an all-time high in the week to October 30 amid the festival demand, surpassing a five-year-old record, the Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC said on Thursday. The release of the data, which ...

Matter of pride that focus in Bihar polls on development; NDA presented its report card, shared its vision for future: Modi.

Matter of pride that focus in Bihar polls on development NDA presented its report card, shared its vision for future Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020