Disney delays indefinitely release of movie 'Death on the Nile'

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. F1 eases off on Miami race but remains actively engagedFormula One is still hoping for a race in Miami but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, chairman Chase Carey said on Thur...
Formula Ones esports Pro Series reached the halfway point on Thursday with Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer extending his lead to 27 points. The Dutchman, with three wins from six races in a series with drivers racing remotely for a share of the 75...
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. votePolice in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstra...