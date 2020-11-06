Left Menu
Disney delays indefinitely release of movie 'Death on the Nile'

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 05:22 IST
The Walt Disney Co on Thursday delayed to an indefinite date the release of its mystery adventure film "Death on the Nile."

The movie, based on an Agatha Christie novel, had been scheduled for release in December. Disney in a statement gave no new release date.

