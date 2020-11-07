Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Succession' S3 will start shooting in late November, says Alan Ruck

It focuses on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco. The first season of the show premiered in June 2018, while its sophomore bowed out in August 2019..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:00 IST
'Succession' S3 will start shooting in late November, says Alan Ruck

Actor Alan Ruck has revealed that the much-awaited third season of HBO's "Succession" will commence filming later this month. Ruck, who essays the role of delusional Connor Roy, shared the news during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"We're going to start in New York right around the middle of November," the actor said. The production on the new season of the satirical comedy-drama was originally scheduled to start in April this year, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak it was delayed indefinitely.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show features an ensemble cast of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Keiran Culkin, Hiam Abbas, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen. It focuses on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco.

The first season of the show premiered in June 2018, while its sophomore bowed out in August 2019..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...

Stubble burning: Cases lodged against 30 farmers in UP's Fatehpur district in past 2 days

Cases have been registered against at least 30 farmers in different areas of Uttar Pradeshs Fatehpur district for allegedly burning farm stubble in the past two days and eight of them were sent to jail as they could not pay the fine, police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020