Only 'The Sopranos' can touch 'Atlanta' seasons three and four: Donald Glover

Hollywood star Donald Glover says the next two seasons of his critically-acclaimed series "Atlanta" will perform better than the expectations of fans. The comedy-drama series, starring Glover in the lead, is currently awaiting the start of production on its third season.

FX Network has already renewed the show for a fourth season. Both the seasons will have eight episodes each. The musician, actor and showrunner took to Twitter on Friday and said that the show will be "some of the best television ever made".

"While I'm here: 'Atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. 'Sopranos' only ones who can touch us," he tweeted. Created by Glover, follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

The show’s cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. It is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Mura. The actor-musician also teased new music for his hip-hop act, Childish Gambino.

"Last music project was probably my best. But the one coming will be my biggest by far. Listen to 'new ancient strings' outside," Glover said..