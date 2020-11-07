Maha: Son keeps food stall shut for the day, man ends life

A 55-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane after getting annoyedat his son for not opening his food stall for business oneparticular day, police said on Saturday

The man lived in Khemani locality and the family runsa street food stall and his son did not open it for businesson Thursday, an official said

"In a fit of anger, the man jumped into a river nearRaite village on Kalyan Murbad road. We have registered acase," he added.